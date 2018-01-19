Nude Photo Leak 2018: Fox Sports Host Charissa Thompson's iCloud Hacked
Nude photos of Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson were leaked online after her iCloud account was hacked, reports said Thursday. An investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office into the incident, New York Daily News reported.
The 35-year-old's personal photos and videos were leaked on a website that has previously published similar compromising photos of A-list stars after they were illegally obtained.
Lawyer Andrew Brettler from Los Angeles law firm Lavely & Singer was hired by Thompson to have the photos removed from the website, the Daily News reported.
"It is a disgusting invasion of Ms. Thompson’s privacy, and we are working with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible for hacking her account and publishing her photos are brought to justice," he told.
Sources told the Blast that the photos were not in Thompson's phone when they were published on the website, which has not been named.
The latest incident is reminiscent of "The Fappening" leaks of 2014, and "The Fappening 2.0" in 2017.
In August last year, several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Tiger Woods, became victims of a nude photo hack. In April, nude photos of actresses Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, Rose McGowan, figure skater Analeigh Tipton, model Dylan Penn, "Arrow" star Katie Cassidy and many others were leaked by notorious website Celeb Jihad as part of "Fappening 2.0."
The first instance of leaks reported on a large scale occurred in 2014, and at the time the scandal was termed "The Fappening" — after a subreddit by the same name that was created for leaked nude images that were first posted on the website 4chan. A-list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande were victims of the 2014 hack.
Celeb Jihad is a website that contains hundreds of graphic photos of celebrities, some of which are fake but many of them are authentic.
