Nude photos of Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson were leaked online after her iCloud account was hacked, reports said Thursday. An investigation is being conducted by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office into the incident, New York Daily News reported.

​The 35-year-old's personal photos and videos were leaked on a website that has previously published similar compromising photos of A-list stars after they were illegally obtained.

Lawyer Andrew Brettler from Los Angeles law firm Lavely & Singer was hired by Thompson to have the photos removed from the website, the Daily News reported.

"It is a disgusting invasion of Ms. Thompson’s privacy, and we are working with law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible for hacking her account and publishing her photos are brought to justice," he told.

Sources told the Blast that the photos were not in Thompson's phone when they were published on the website, which has not been named.

The latest incident is reminiscent of "The Fappening" leaks of 2014, and "The Fappening 2.0" in 2017.

In August last year, several celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Tiger Woods, became victims of a nude photo hack. In April, nude photos of actresses Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, Rose McGowan, figure skater Analeigh Tipton, model Dylan Penn, "Arrow" star Katie Cassidy and many others were leaked by notorious website Celeb Jihad as part of "Fappening 2.0."

The first instance of leaks reported on a large scale occurred in 2014, and at the time the scandal was termed "The Fappening" — after a subreddit by the same name that was created for leaked nude images that were first posted on the website 4chan. A-list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande were victims of the 2014 hack.

Celeb Jihad is a website that contains hundreds of graphic photos of celebrities, some of which are fake but many of them are authentic.

Listed below are the celebrities who were allegedly victims of the leaks in 2014 and 2017:

1. Rose McGowan

2. Katie Cassidy

3. Analeigh Tipton

4. Dylan Penn

5. Saraya-Jade Bevis a.k.a Paige

6. Emma Watson

7. Amanda Seyfried

8. Jennifer Lawrence

9. Kate Upton

10. Abigail Spencer

11. Alison Brie

12. Ariana Grande

13. Ashley Green

14. Aubrey Plaza

15, Avril Lavigne

16. Becca Tobin

17. Brie Larson

18. Christina Hendricks

19. Dwayne Wade

20. Emily Ratajkowski

21. Gabrielle Union

22. Hayden Panettiere

23. Hope Solo

24. Jennette McCurdy

25. Jenny McCarthy

26. Justin Verlander

27. Kaley Cuoco

28. Kat Dennings

29. Kate Bosworth

30. Kim Kardashian

31. Kirsten Dunst

32. Krysten Ritter

33. Lea Michele

34. Leelee Sobieski

35. Mary-Kate Olsen

36. McKayla Maroney

37. Meagan Good

38. Rihanna

39. Scarlett Johansson

40. Teresa Palmer

41. Vanessa Hudgens

42. Victoria Justice

43. Yvonne Strahovski

44. Miley Cyrus

45. Kristen Stewart