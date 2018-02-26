Mayor of Oakland, California, Libby Schaaf, warned the residents on Saturday night of potential raids by United States Immigrants and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In hopes of giving the city’s residents ample time to prepare for possible raids, the mayor issued a warning Saturday asking the city residents not to panic and said it was to protect them from potential deportation.

In a statement on Twitter on Saturday, the Mayor said she heard from credible sources that within 24 hours ICE would be spearheading operations in the Bay Area of Northern California including Oakland.

She urged the residents to stay vigilant and be prepared for potential raids by consulting with legal authorities to assert their rights to avoid arrests by authorities.

Photo: Getty

“My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents ― particularly our most vulnerable,” Schaaf said. “And I know that Oakland is safer when we share information, encourage community awareness, and care for our neighbors.”

Schaaf reminded the local authorities that California law enforcement was prohibited from assisting the ICE in the raids and assured that schools in the city have strict protocols in place to protect the vulnerable from the raids.

In efforts to protect the immigrant families from deportation, last year, Oakland city council voted to end an agreement that enabled California law enforcement and business owners to assist ICE agents in their operations. The measure introduced by councilwoman Rebecca Kaplan worked toward assuaging fears of a community consumed by the threat of deportation. Last year immigration agents raided about 100 7-Eleven stores across the country. Many of them were located in Northern California.

“It’s important that it not just be a symbolic statement,” said Kaplan, referring to the city’s sanctuary status. “We have to make it real, and part of making it real is rescinding this agreement.”

Schaaf, referring to this measure, said, “California state law prohibits business owners from assisting ICE agents in immigration enforcement and bars federal agents from accessing employee-only areas.”

ICE officials told ABC 7 that since the agency conducts operations fequently, they weren’t clear as to what operation the mayor was referring to.

In the statement, Schaaf said she reached out to the local leaders and partners in the immigrant community in efforts to share this message so people could be better prepared.

She said the message was clear, “We want the residents to prepare, not panic.”

Referring to the underhanded tactics employed by ICE in the past to spread fear, she said, “We understand ICE has used activity rumors in the past as tactic to create fear; our intent is for our community to go about their daily lives without fear, but resiliency and awareness.”

“I believe it is my duty and moral obligation as a mayor to give those families fair warning when that threat appears imminent,” she added.