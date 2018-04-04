The twin sisters, who became widely known after they went on the daytime talk show “The Doctors” last year and opened up about the surgery they went through in 2015 to treat their Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), were found dead with gunshot wounds in Colorado.

The bodies of Amanda and Sara Eldritch, 33, who lived in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, were discovered in a vehicle parked near the Royal Gorge Bridge, outside Cañon City, Colorado, on Friday, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Although the police have not released any more details regarding their deaths, they believe it was the result of a suicide pact struck between the twins.

“Amanda and Sara Eldritch appeared on 'The Doctors' two years after their groundbreaking surgery to share their story of hope and newly-discovered happiness. We are shocked and saddened to learn of their tragic passing and our thoughts are with their family during this difficult time,” a statement issued by “The Doctors” read.

Before undergoing the surgical procedure, the twins struggled with OCD — a condition that haunted them since childhood. As toddlers they were obsessed with tucking in their shirts, wearing wrinkle-free clothes and frequently washing their hands.

As they grew up, they began taking long showers, using up a bottle of shampoo every time. “They'd shower so long the water wouldn't drain fast enough, and would leak into the kitchen,” their mother Kathy revealed on the talk show.

Apart from that, they used to have 20-minute-long hand-washes, rubbed alcohol to disinfect everything, wore latex gloves, cleaned their bathroom up to three times a day and could not use public toilets. If they spotted a speck of dust on the floor, they could not walk on it barefoot.

“They felt at war with their own existence. And in a desperate cry for help as adolescents, they tried taking their own lives,” revealed an article published by Denver's Littleton Adventist Hospital, where the twins underwent the surgery that is more commonly used to treat Parkinson's disease.

They could not go to school, hold jobs or even go to the movies like other people. They lost all their friends due to their condition. All the normal coping mechanisms, medication, traditional therapies and hypnotherapy failed.

After the surgery, Sara was quoted as saying, “I feel like I can identify my anxiety. I can actually see where it’s coming from. And I feel like I can deal with it.”

The deep brain stimulation surgery included electrode wires being inserted in the patient's brain, which were then wired to two neurostimulators placed under their pectoral muscles. The procedure was described by Sara as: “A little cloud of electricity that just pulses through your brain constantly.”

According to the publication, the procedure helped the twins to a great degree and they began finding “hope and joy in simple things like taking a morning walk — something they hadn’t done in more than a decade," Mercury News reported.

While extreme fears like using public toilets remained, the twins felt like their condition was no longer controlling them. “Looking back at who I used to be, it seems like a different person that was just in my body,” Amanda said, the Mail Online reported. “I was hijacked for 20 years and now I'm starting to get control back. We actually leave the house, we have friends, we go to concerts, we do things. We have a future."

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Lars Klintwall Malmqvist