Olloclip has announced a new mobile lens system that’s designed for Apple’s iPhone X. Called the Connect X, the lens system includes a new mount that covers the rear and front cameras and allows users to change camera lenses easily.

“The new iPhone X olloclip lens system maintains all the best features of its award-winning predecessor and is equipped with Connect X, interchangeable lenses that can be instantly adapted to any shooting environment,” the company said in a press release. “The new expanding design opens to be completely screen protector compatible and intuitively aligns with both front and rear cameras on the iPhone X.”

There are a total of six new Olloclip lenses available for the iPhone X:

Super-Wide - provides 120-degree visibility

Ultra-Wide - provides a 155-degree action camera field-of-view

Telephoto - provides 2x optical zoom

Fisheye + Macro 15x - offers 180-degree wide-angle aspherical effect, plus 15x magnification

Macro 14x + 7x - allows detailed closeups

Macro 21x - described as a lens that provides "the ultimate close-up"

Olloclip is selling a starter box set for $99.99. This box set includes the mount, the fisheye lens, the super-wide lens and macro lens. It’s available now from Olloclip’s website and Amazon, but it’s also scheduled to arrive in Apple stores sometime in June. If users want to purchase the lenses individually, each costs between $59.99 and $79.99.

With the new Olloclip Connect X lens system, users won’t need a phone case to start using any of the lenses. But if users want an Olloclip case to go along with the interchangeable lenses, the company is also selling a slim one for $29.99, according to The Verge.

In addition to the new lens system for the iPhone X, Olloclip also announced that it is updating its single lens system for the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, 7 Plus and 8 Plus. The new lenses have a lower price tag. They are also interchangeable with a premium build for multi-element optics. There’s also a nifty feature that allows users to flip the lens system to quickly switch between the front and rear-facing cameras, according to MacRumors.

“We are thrilled to introduce several new and exciting solutions that allow customers to enhance their iPhone camera's perspective beyond its built-in capabilities,” Olloclip director of marketing Tim DeBrincat said. “Under new leadership this year, Olloclip is re-committed to delivering easy-to-use, quality lenses with the features consumers have asked for. Alongside the new solutions, we're proud to introduce an updated logo and brand image to reflect how Olloclip has evolved as a company and our focus moving into the future.”

Photo: Olloclip