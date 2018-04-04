The OnePlus 6 was recently teased for being incredibly fast, and now more of its specs have been announced. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company’s next flagship Android smartphone will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

“Fast is not just about shorter loading times or top download speeds, any OEM can achieve high numbers in one or two metrics,” Lau said in the official OnePlus forums. “To us, it’s about setting a higher standard. To create this higher standard, we start with the best hardware: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Choosing the best hardware is the easy part, the real challenge is in making the best hardware perform in ways that adds value to the experience of the user.”

The confirmation of the OnePlus 6 specs arrived a day after the company released a short video teaser, confirming the device’s name. The short promo also hinted that the upcoming handset would be able to offer “the speed you need.”

An Android smartphone with 8GB of RAM isn’t all too surprising. OnePlus has done it before with its previous handsets. What’s most interesting about this new revelation is the fact that the OnePlus 6 will have a model that has 256GB memory. This will be the first ever OnePlus smartphone to offer that large of a storage space. Previously, OnePlus smartphones topped out at 128GB of storage, as pointed out by Tech Radar.

The 256GB storage capacity isn’t really unheard of since smartphone giants like Samsung and Apple have been releasing handsets with the same storage space for some time now. However, 256GB of storage is relatively rare when it comes to smaller brands, according to Engadget.

The inclusion of the Snapdragon 845 processor isn’t a big surprise either, since Lau already confirmed the chipset of the device back in January. “Of course, there’s no other choice,” Lau commented at the time when asked about Qualcomm’s latest system-on-chip. It’s very likely that the base model of the OnePlus 6 will have 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, but this hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Another feature of the OnePlus 6 that has already been confirmed is the inclusion of a display notch. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei previously justified the inclusion of the notch by saying that it provides users with more screen real estate. “It’s a very clear decision: more real estate for the user. In conclusion, learn to love the notch,” Pei said.

The OnePlus 6 is expected to be announced this June and it may be a bit more expensive than the $475 OnePlus 5T. The popular rumor going around now is that it might cost $525 for the base model, while the 8GB/256GB model could cost as much as $700.

Photo: OnePlus