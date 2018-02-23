Samsung has released a new app for Galaxy phones called Samsung Max. The new app will help users save on data consumption while also protecting their privacy.

So what does Samsung Max actually do? The app is able to scan the user’s phone and it will identify apps that are using the most data. Users will be able to view savings reports, and they can also turn on data savings so it will be able to reduce data consumption of apps.

Samsung Max can also automatically compress images, videos, music files and webpages in the user’s apps and their preferred web browser. It can also help manage apps by limiting or restricting their mobile and Wi-Fi data consumption. Samsung Max will give users alerts when an app is consuming too much background data.

Photo: Google Play Store

“All over the world, data has become a commodity, but many plans are simply still too expensive for consumers that want to get the most out of the latest technology built into their devices,” vice president of Samsung R&D Institute India Seounghoon Oh said. “With Samsung Max, our users in every corner of the globe now have increased autonomy and control over their data usage and privacy in an era of rising security threats, fraudulent apps and user profiling.”

Samsung Max also comes with a privacy protection mode. When a user connects to an untrusted Wi-fi hotspot, users can simply turn on privacy protection mode for encryption, tracker blocking and DNS masking service. These security features can also be used when users are using their mobile data.

Samsung Max will be replacing Opera Max. For users who are currently using Opera Max, they will receive an automatic upgrade to Samsung’s own app starting on Feb. 23.

Samsung Max will come preloaded to Galaxy A and Galaxy J series phones in India, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam. Users will also be able to download the app from the Google Play Store or the Galaxy App store.

Samsung Max is part of Samsung’s “Make for India” initiative and is primarily aimed at users in the country. However, Galaxy phone users from other regions will also be able to download the app to help them save on data consumption.

The only real downside of Samsung Max is that it will only work on the company’s own line of handsets. If users have Opera Max on their non-Samsung Galaxy phone, the app will be rendered useless when it’s upgraded to Samsung Max, as pointed out by VentureBeat.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji