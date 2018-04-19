“The Originals” returned seven years in the future, but it looks like trouble still follows the Mikaelsons wherever they go, even when they’re far from New Orleans. A few of them will bring that trouble back to the city of jazz in Season 5, episode 2.

Wednesday’s premiere ended with Freya (Riley Voelkel) and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realizing that Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) is missing. Hope picks up a call from her father and says her mom is gone, and that’s finally enough to make Klaus (Joseph Morgan) pause his European killing spree. He’ll come home in Season 5, episode 2, but he won’t be the only one to return.

“When a mysterious disappearance brings Klaus (Joseph Morgan) back to New Orleans, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) looks forward to the prospect of seeing her father again,” the synopsis says.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

Hope clearly wants her father’s attention. She even made a new hybrid, hoping he would get upset enough to return. However, Klaus has stayed away for good reason. The Hollow will start to manifest when he comes near his daughter. The return of Hope in addition to Rebekah’s (Claire Holt) brief visit with Elijah (Daniel Gillies) caused blood to rain down from the sky. Expect the side effects to get scarier in episode 2, titled “One Wrong Turn On Bourbon.”

“When the dark magic that had been keeping them apart begins to manifest in dangerous ways across the city, Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) turns to Ivy (Shiva Kalaiselvan) for guidance about what it may mean,” the logline teases. Ivy is a clairvoyant, and she won’t have much good news.

Vincent might be down an ally soon. Freya’s relationship with Keelin (Christina Moses) is going strong, but Freya needs to spend more time with her girlfriend. She is contemplating spending six months overseas with her love. Will Klaus’ return make her want to stay or will she finally leave?

“Freya makes a decision about her future with Keelin,” is all the synopsis says.

Klaus isn’t the only vampire coming home in “The Originals” Season 5, episode 2. See him run into Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) in the promo video below:

“Marcel returns to New Orleans amidst increased tensions between the supernatural factions,” the synopsis says. He’ll have to deal with the new hybrid Hope created and the controversy he is causing.

Just in case the vampire drama wasn’t enough, Hope’s school life follows her home. Roman (Jedidiah Goodacre) will visit New Orleans to see Hope, and he’ll learn more than Hope ever planned on telling her classmates. “Roman’s surprise visit to the Mikaelson compound forces Hope to reveal some dark truths about her family,” the summary hints.

“The Originals” Season 5, episode 2 airs Wednesday, April 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW