It seems Elijah hasn’t just been sitting at a piano in Paris for several years. “The Originals” Season 5, episode 3 will reveal exactly what happened after Elijah had his memory wiped. A sneak-peek video gives audiences a clue about how much has been erased.

In the clip, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is feeding on someone when he hears a voice. “It’s O.K. There’s nothing to fear,” the soothing voice says.

Elijah follows the voice to find Antoinette (Jaime Murray) also gently feeding on a woman before laying her down on an abandoned mattress. The vampire notices Elijah, and it seems she doesn’t recognize the member of the Original family.

Photo: The CW/Annette Brown

“I’m not big on audiences,” she says. “So unless you want to die, I suggest you run.”

Elijah isn’t threatened. He is in shock. “I thought I was the only one,” he says.

Watch the sneak-peek video from “The Originals” Season 5, episode 3 below:

That’s right, Elijah thought he was the only vampire in the world. When Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) wiped Elijah’s memory, he didn’t just take out the Mikaelson family. He erased everything. Elijah doesn’t know his own name or anything about vampires. He is starting from scratch.

The trailer for “The Originals” Season 5, episode 3, which was directed by Klaus actor Joseph Morgan, makes it clear that Antoinette will help guide him through this new beginning. However, it’s difficult for any Mikaelson to escape their past.

Watch the promo video below:

The episode is titled “Ne Me Quitte Pas.” The French is appropriate considering where Elijah now lives, but the translation is a little concerning. In English, it means “do not leave me.”

The entire final season of “The Originals” is a big accomplishment for executive producer Julie Plec, but it seems she is particularly proud of this episode.

“Very VERY excited for you guys to see this wonderful Elijah-centric episode directed by [Joseph Morgan] and written by [K.C. Perry] and [Michelle Paradise],” Plec wrote on Twitter. “It’s one of our best ever.”

“The Originals” Season 5, episode 3 airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.