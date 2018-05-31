“The Originals” killed a member of the family in Wednesday’s episode. Season 5, episode 6 ended with Hayley sacrificing herself to take out Greta, and they both burned in the sunlight. Though Hayley wasn’t officially a Mikaelson, it’s still like a death in the family.

Joseph Morgan revealed that his character, Klaus, will have an emotional reaction to Hayley’s (Phoebe Tonkin) sudden death. “They’ve learned to live together to the point where they have become a family — a sort of dysfunctional, strange family, but a family nonetheless, and so losing her was definitely a blow,” the CW actor told TV Guide. “I think that it’s losing a family member. So yeah, it was very upsetting and made him rather angry, I think.”

Klaus also might be panicking a little bit. Hayley’s death means that Klaus is a single parent. He still has the Hollow in him, so he still can’t be near Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) for long, making the situation even more complicated. Not only did she lose a parent, but her surviving one can’t even comfort her for long.

Photo: The CW/Tina Rowden

“He really feels the weight and responsibility of being the only parent,” Morgan added. “That’s tremendously difficult for him to deal with. I feel like Hayley’s always been a much better parent than him, and she spent the time — she’s spent the last seven years, while he’s been away, with Hope, and so for him to come back after such a long absence and then to be thrown into this situation where, ‘Hey it’s just you now with your daughter,’ it’s a very steep learning curve for him. So that’s tremendously upsetting.”

Figuring out the single parent life might not be Klaus’ first priority. In the promo video for next week’s episode, it looks like Greta’s (Nadine Lewington) family will be seeking vengeance. A few angry vampires wouldn’t usually be a problem, but Elijah (Daniel Gilles) is on their side. With no memory, he has accepted the Siennas as his family and that means getting revenge on the Mikaelsons. It looks like he’ll be part of an attack in New Orleans.

Fans will have to tune in next week to find out exactly what Elijah has planned.

“The Originals” Season 5, the final season, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.