“Outlander” Season 4 is still months away, but the producers are dropping hints about what to expect. Executive producer Ronald D. Moore teased that Jamie and Claire will not be on the run this season. They’ll finally try to settle down.

“It is not giving too much away to say they are in North Carolina, that is their home base,” Moore told Parade during a Starz event on Sunday. “If Season 3 was a year of transition, Season 4 is a year of settling down and trying to make a home, literally and figuratively.”

After going from 20th century Boston back to 18th century Scotland and traveling to the Carribean, Season 3 finally ended with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) being washed up on a beach in Georgia. In Season 4, they’ll make a life for themselves in the New World.

“They go up to a place in the mountains of North Carolina and they try to make a go of it. There are elements of ‘Little House on the Prairie,’” Moore teased.

That doesn’t mean their lives will be quiet, though. They are at a crucial point in American history, and “Outlander” fans know that Jamie and Claire find trouble wherever they go.

“We are at the edge of the frontier and the wilderness at a time of tumult in the American colonies. This is a time when there is slavery in the south, there are Indians on the frontier, the rebellion that will blossom into the American Revolution is brewing in the north, and they land right smack dab in the middle of all of this. Crosscurrents are buffeting them all the way through Season 4,” Moore said.

Jamie and Claire will find a way to survive all the surprises and twists, though. After all, it sounds like Season 5 is already being planned. Though the final negotiations and contracts are not finished, Moore confirmed that the series would soon be renewed.

“We are certainly going to do it. I have no doubt we are doing a Season 5,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Outlander” Season 4 does not have a premiere date but is expected to return to Starz in the fall.