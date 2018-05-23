A judge in upstate New York on Tuesday has ruled in favor of parents who filed an eviction against their 30-year-old son, whom they claimed showed no signs of attempting to move out of their home after several requests.

Michael Rotondo argued in Onondaga County Supreme Court that he should be given an additional six months before his parents can evict him from their home in Camillus, New York.

Judge Donald Greenwood ruled that Rotondo would have to move out and called the man's request for additional time "outrageous." He also ordered adult protective services to investigate the case because he’s concerned about the family’s relationship. Rotondo said he planned to have the ruling appealed.

Christina and Mark Rotondo sent their son five letters between Feb. 2 and March 30 asking him to leave, according to a May 7 lawsuit filed in Onondaga County Supreme Court.

"I just wanted a reasonable amount of time to vacate, with consideration to the fact that I was not really prepared to support myself at the time where I was served these notices," Michael Rotondo told WSTM, a CBS affiliate in Syracuse.

Parents sue 30-year-old son to evict him from their house https://t.co/0fDdKfETfk — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) May 23, 2018

Rotondo's parents also wrote their son letters in which they offered to give him money to help him find a place to live, including advice on how to land a job, but he allegedly ignored them.

Rotondo made no effort toward moving out so his parents then issued a warning regarding possible legal action if he didn’t leave by March 15.

"After a discussion with your mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately," the couple wrote in one of the notes. "You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return."

During the hearing, Rotondo claimed his parents did not support him and didn’t buy him food or offer to do his laundry. He did, however, cite that they were providing him with housing, which is why he asked for more time to figure out living arrangements.

Rotondo lived with his parents for eight years and he said within that timespan he "has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises."

After the ruling, Greenwood asked the parents’ lawyer to provide an eviction order that the judge could approve. A deadline was not specified in court, however, the lawyer stated that it would be a reasonable date.

Photo: William Edwards/AFP/Getty Images