Get to know Meghan Markle's mom and dad and Prince Harry's parents-in-law.

The "Suits" actress' mom, Doria Ragland, and dad, Thomas Markle Sr., have been separated for years. However, she remains attached to them and even gave them a big role at the royal wedding. Here are the facts that you need to know about Markle's parents.

Doria Ragland

Markle's mom is a 61-year-old yoga instructor and social worker. The "Horrible Bosses" star's affinity for yoga is attributed to her mom. Growing up, she sees her mom practicing it.

"She has been coming regularly for the past year," an employee at her yoga studio in California told People. "She seems very serious about her yoga practice. It's clear that she isn't at the studio to socialize. Still, she is very kind and pleasant. She always smiles."

Ragland is still very active for her age. Aside from working out, she also loves dogs. In fact, according to an insider, she walks her dogs multiple times in a day.

Just like Markle's dad, her mom loves to keep a low profile. She is living a quiet life in her home in Los Angeles and is enjoying her privacy.

"She is friendly, but doesn't really seem to be close friends with any neighbors," an insider said.

Thomas Markle Sr.

Markle's 73-year-old father is a retired lighting director. He excelled in his craft.

In fact, he has two Daytime Emmy Awards for his work on "General Hospital" and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his works in lighting the stars at the 58th Annual Academy Awards. He also worked as a cinematographer on the sitcom "Married...with Children."

Thomas Sr. is living a quiet life in his home in Rosarito Beach Mexico. He was supposed to walk Markle down the aisle on her big day. However, he withdrew after being involved in a photo scandal.

Thomas Sr. reportedly received money for his staged photos which made Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip furious. To keep his daughter and the royal family from embarrassment he opted not to attend Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials which saddened the bride.

Thomas had a heart attack a week ago and blamed his son Thomas Markle Jr.'s open letter for his condition. He underwent a major heart surgery this week and would not make it into the royal wedding.

Prince Harry's wife-to-be already confirmed that her father won't be attending her special day. But her mom, who just met and had tea with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will be there to witness the event.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones