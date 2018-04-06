A woman claimed her family was asked to leave a flight during Easter weekend because her brother, who has Down Syndrome, vomited before the plane took off.

The special needs teen and his family boarded Alaska Airlines flight 779 in St. Louis, Missouri, en route to Seattle on Monday when a flight attendant asked them all to exit the plane, Meaghan Hess, the teen’s sister, who is a third-year law student and a staffer for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, told NBC News.

"After boarding the flight, Patrick threw up a little and the airline workers kicked my family off the flight," Hess said.

Hess, who was not with her family at the time, said the airline scheduled another flight for the family the next morning, however, they did not cover expenses.

Alaska Airlines did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The family was stranded for almost eleven hours, Hess said. She claims a representative told her father that they should have been charged for the 6 a.m. flight, but that the airlines was extending its courtesy.

The airline upgraded the group to first class for their trip home to Washington state. During the trip, flight attendants handed the family "a black garbage bag" for the teen, Hess said.

The airline said it was investigating the matter and reached out to the family for clarity. An Alaska Airlines official apologized to Hess via a private Twitter message, according to NBC.

"I'm truly sorry for your family's experience. Safety of all passengers is our number one priority. I am glad to see that we re-booked them at no fee in the morning. I apologize that we cannot provide hotels in these situations," the message read.

Hess, dissatisfied with the response, labeled the incident "disability discrimination."

"I can't help but think if a non-disabled child that threw up, would the airline have kicked that family off the flight?" she said.

In a statement to NBC, Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Johnson said that the teen possibly posed a health threat to other passengers, saying, "The family was not able to depart on their original flight because the family's child was visibly ill."

"Out of an abundance of caution the agent determined that the child was not fit to fly," Johnson continued. "In the case of a medical-related situation, it is safer for guests to be treated on the ground, as our crew are not trained medical professionals."