A Florida pastor took leave of absence from the church Sunday as it proceeded to look into a woman’s claims that she was harassed and verbally abused over 20 years ago.

The pastor was identified as 52-year-old Jeff Jakes of Orangewood Church, Maitland Boulevard, Maitland, Florida.

According to a report in the Orlando Sentinel, the allegations against Jakes first came to light through a Facebook post by 38-year-old Katherine Snyder, who claimed she suffered emotional abuse at the hands of the pastor in 1998. “I was so confused because I revered him. I saw Jeff as the one who could tell me about God,” Snyder said.

Snyder revealed she served as Jakes' intern in 1998 during a mission trip to Acapulco, a beach resort town on Mexico's Pacific coast. She said it was during this trip that Jakes, who was 32 at the time, confessed to his romantic feelings towards her. She added that after this conversation at the hotel, Jakes continuously “sought opportunities to be alone with me and to talk about his feelings, about how I looked, and innuendos of his daydreams of us”.

In addition to this, Snyder also claimed the pastor touched her in ways which made her feel uncomfortable. Jakes kissed her cheek, caressed her hair and held her hand when others weren't looking.

She said though she kept quiet for so many years, the #MeToo movement motivated her to share her experience with others.

“It is abuse when one person has all of the power. You can't say that I was in a relationship because I repeatedly told him that I wasn't interested in a relationship in that way… I also made it clear to him that I felt a ton of guilt over this and it was very distressing for me,” she said.

Snyder added that after her unfortunate experience she has never been back to a Presbyterian church and would probably never will. “For people to believe that pastors somehow hold the key to heaven and hell, it's an unhealthy amount of power. It's been a long time and this was my time to come forward, this is what was right for me.”

As of now, the Orangewood Church in Maitland has said they are thoroughly investigating Snyder’s claims along with others made by students against Jakes. The church has not announced the names of the other alleged victims as yet. Jakes is now on a temporary sabbatical.

Allyn Williams, Orangewood Executive Director, revealed the church is investigating the incident along with GRACE, an independent organization that investigates abuse allegations in Christian institutions. "This independent investigation will be thorough and will result in an executive summary that will outline the findings of fact and recommendations. We are committed to the truth wherever it will lead and are confident that this investigation will be of great assistance in pursuit of that commitment," he said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened and grieved at the impact that my sinful actions have upon someone who was trusted to my care and the student ministries. I have grieved 20 years ago and I'm grieved today. I'm brokenhearted for the pain I've caused my wife, the mar on Christ's church. I'm truly sorry for any pain that this story may connect to a story of pain and brokenness in your life,” Jakes said during his sermon last Sunday.