Patrick Vieira confirmed that he is ready if former club Arsenal make contact about the possibility of replacing Arsene Wenger as the manager of the north London club next season.

The Gunners’ current boss released a statement on March 20 confirming his departure from Arsenal at the end of this season. Wenger will be leaving the Premier League after 22-years at the helm.

It was an unexpected announcement especially since the manager had a year left on his contract with the club and has never been known to break a contract. However, continued fan backlash and a poor campaign in the league yet again has seen Wenger make the decision to walk away at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old’s departure immediately triggered talks about potential replacements with it being clear that they will have big boots to fill. Experienced managers such as Massimiliano Allegri of Juventus, former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and Germany manager Joachim Low were all being mentioned as potential candidates to take over the vacant seat at Arsenal.

Apart from the experienced managers, two former players were also put on the list — Patrick Vieira and Mikel Arteta. The former is currently the manager of New York City FC in the Major League Soccer in the United States, while the latter is assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Vieira was the development team’s manager at Manchester City before he was appointed the manager of NYC FC, who also have the same owners as the recently crowned Premier League champions.

The Frenchman has impressed with the MLS franchise, which has attracted interest from clubs around Europe and just prior to announcing his departure, Wenger spoke about the possibility of Vieira replacing him as the manager of Arsenal in the future. The former midfielder is highly regarded at the club where he spent nine years and would command the respect of the playing and coaching staff present at the moment.

The only question about appointing Vieira is his lack of experience at the top level. But the NYC FC boss made it clear that he is ready to make the step up if the opportunity arises, while confirming that Arsenal are yet to make contact about potentially succeeding Wenger.

“If the question is, if I'm ready. Yes, I'm ready,” Vieira said when asked about the possibility of making the step up and managing one of the top clubs in Europe, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Honestly and seriously, no,” the former France international said when asked about Arsenal making contact over the vacancy.

"When your name is linked with big teams in Europe, it's good," he added. "That shows that people are following what you are doing and you are doing a good job.”

"What is important for me is to focus and concentrate about what I'm doing at the moment. My head and my mind and my energy is on how to win the next game."

The 2018 MLS season started on March 3 with the regular season set to go on until Oct. 28. The MLS Cup Playoffs will begin on Oct. 31 and conclude with the MLS Cup 2018 on Dec. 8.

Vieira has given his commitment to the club for this season, and if he decides to stay, he will certainly miss out on the chance to manage his former club with whom he won three Premier Leagues and as many FA Cup titles.

"I still have, of course, next year,” Vieira said. "It is going to be my contract at least until the end of the season and then after that, anything can happen.”

"But I have a contract until the end of the season."