Paul Burrell has been evicted from “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here,” but he still has some things to share about Princess Diana.

During a recent interview, Princess Diana’s former butler was asked to share some details about the photo John Edwards told him about while he was still in the jungle. The medium told Burrell that there’s a photo in his room that he has kept hidden, and the former couldn’t believe how Edwards knew about it.

“There’s a private picture of the princess and I took it upon myself to protect her and I told the Queen what I was doing. It was a compromising photo of her with someone and I didn’t think it was right for people to see,” he said.

During his stay in the jungle, Burrell made it known to everyone that he had a very close relationship with the late princess. In fact, he was even the one who helped her after she got into her first car accident. According to Burrell, Princess Diana also confided in her about her relationship with Prince Charles.

However, some people criticized Burrell for his inability to move on from Princess Diana despite her being dead for 20 years. Some fans were not also happy to hear the former butler talk about Princess Diana’s controversial photo.

Meanwhile, Burrell also said that he was surprised by the medium’s ability to know things. Edwards told him about Princess Diana’s first accident, which happened six months before her death. He said that no one outside the royal family and royal staff knew about it.

“I’m a healthy skeptic. I don’t understand that science. John Edwards’ one of the best in the world and when he said about the car accident six months before she died. I didn’t think anything more of that until he said something about an accident – how would he know?” he said.

Photo: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images