Peter Andre has a lot of parenting experience, being a dad-of-four, so he has no qualms sharing some tips to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to welcome their third child together this month. In light of this, the "Mysterious Girl" singer, who shares Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, 4, and Theo, 1, with wife Emily MacDonagh, shared what his mom told him about welcoming a new addition to the family.

"One piece of advice that my mum gave me is always remember not to give 100% of your attention to the new baby," Andre told Hello! "It's important to get the other children involved, otherwise they might feel rejected. If William and Kate ever rang me up and asked for my advice, that's what I'd say."

Andre also joked that Prince William and Middleton should "invest in a really good quality coffee machine and dose yourself up on caffeine!" The "I Feel You" crooner did not forget to extend his congratulations to Prince William and Middleton.

"Big Congratulations to them," Andre said of the royals. "I think it's incredible, they're a young modern family."

The singer also confessed that his wife is a "big royal fan." In fact, he said when they attended the Pride of Britain Awards, "the only person Emily was excited about seeing was Prince Charles!"

In related news, Prince William and Middleton are reportedly set to welcome their upcoming baby on April 23. The Duchess will be giving birth in a luxury suite at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington.

The couple has reportedly already planned everything down to the tiniest details. Middleton's room is ready and has been on lockdown since March. The security is also tight, and the guards do regular sweeps in the area.

In addition, Prince William and Middleton have a baby team that includes the Duchess' mom, Carole Middleton. The group is "dedicated to making sure everything is ready, from media plans to security to hospital arrangements. There’s a backup plan for everything."

The facility has also been preparing for Middleton's delivery. In fact, they have repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing. They also placed a "No Parking" sign in the area. They did the same two weeks before Prince William's wife gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the same hospital in 2013, and 2015, respectively.

