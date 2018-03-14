Wednesday marks the 30th anniversary of Pi Day, a day for celebrating the mathematical constant pi by digging into some fresh-baked pie. Google Doodle celebrated International Pi Day, which also marks the birthday of renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

Pi Day is celebrated every year March 14 as the first three digits of pi are three, one and four, representing the date. This day was officially recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2009 to help the country "reinforce mathematics and science education for all students in order to better prepare our children for the future and in order to compete in a 21st Century economy."

It is believed earliest known official celebration of Pi Day was organized by American physicist Larry Shaw in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

Pi, which represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, is an important part of the foundation of mathematics. The ancient Babylonians calculated pi roughly 4,000 years ago.

Below are some one-liners and jokes to mark this day.

1. Can you recite pi? Yes! Apple, cherry, blueberry...

2. What did pi say to his partner? Stop being irrational.

3. The mathematician says, “Pi r squared.” The baker replies, “No, pies are round. Cakes are square."

4. Remember not to eat too much pi—it will give you a large circumference.

5. Never talk to pi. He'll go on forever.

6. Do you know any statistics jokes? Yeah, but they're mean.

7. If you ask a scientist what pi is, he'll tell you it equals 3.14159. If you ask a mathematician, he'll tell you pi equals the circumference of a circle divided by its diameter. If you ask an engineer, he'll say "Pi? Well, it's about 3, but we'll call it 4 just to be safe." But if you ask a kid, he’ll ask if he can have ice cream with it.

8. What do teachers from Georgia like to eat for dessert? Peach pi.

9. What do you get when you cut a jack-o'-lantern by its diameter? Pumpkin pi.

10. Statistics show that 3.14 percent of sailors are pi-rates.

