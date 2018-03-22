Police authorities in rural Pierce County in the state of Nebraska have responded to the scene of a plane crash which reportedly occurred Wednesday sometime after 6:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. EDT).

According to a report in KUSO, a radio station licensed to Albion, Nebraska, the accident occurred 5 miles north and west of Pierce County near the intersection of Highways 13 and 121 NW in northeastern Nebraska.

Photo: Getty Images / Alex Edelman

As of now, police officials have released no details as to the kind of plane that went down. However, according to Pierce County Sheriff Rich Eberhardt, the single occupant of the aircraft was killed.

Nebraska State Patrol, Pierce Fire and Rescue Department and the Pierce Sheriff’s Department are present at the scene, investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.