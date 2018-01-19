A recent parking lot development in one of China’s provinces sparked controversy, as some feel new women-only parking spaces are discriminatory towards women, and maybe even men, for a number of reasons, Australia’s ABC Online reported. The new parking spaces, which can be seen below, popped up in the Zhejiang province on China’s east coast. Emblazoned with a pink emblem depicting a high heeled shoe, the spaces are a bit wider than normal parking spaces in the area.

According to ABC Online’s report, the spaces are located closer to service station exits for convenience and safety, particularly for women who go out at night. However, their larger size has drawn criticism on the Chinese social network Weibo. Users took to the site to accuse the parking spaces of being sexist, as the bigger size suggested women are worse drivers than men.

Some users suggested the spaces be designated as all-purpose rookie parking spaces for less seasoned drivers who need to improve their parking skills, rather than the space just being for women. Men, it should be noted, are not allowed to park in the spaces.

Parking spaces designed specifically for women are not particularly new, as visually different but functionally identical spaces in a different part of China caused a minor controversy in 2016. Parking lots in Russia and South Korea have also experimented with the idea. The visual designs of the spaces have not always been as outwardly feminine as the spaces in Zhejiang, but the idea has always been the same: Larger spaces in more convenient locations for women.

Of course, social media users in the west felt the need to weigh in on the topic, as well.

Somewhere in China has introduced pink-painted extra wide parking bays for women only. Rather than deplore this as sexist I hail this as protection of our civilised size cars from the bad parking of under endowed men in compensatory 'tanks'. — Ellay Initially (@Ellayhere) January 19, 2018