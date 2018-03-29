A Pita Pit employee in Missoula, Montana, was fired after a viral Facebook video showed her spitting in one of the customers’ sandwich, reports said Tuesday.

The fast food chain apologized on their Facebook page soon after the video went viral. It was posted Saturday, March 24.

A customer reportedly got into an argument with an employee at the restaurant and the employee spit into her meal, CBS-affiliate KTVQ reported.

According to the woman who posted the video, (which garnered over 700,000 views and was shared more than 8000 times at the time of publishing this story) she and her friends entered the downtown restaurant at around 2 a.m. EDT on Saturday and the altercation was said to have taken place sometime after that.

According to the Facebook page of the restaurant, the business does not close until 3 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

In the video, the customer, who is not seen, is heard “daring” the female employee to “do it” moments before the worker spits in the pita sandwich she was making. The fight escalated when the customer threw the sandwich and the employee tried to climb over the counter.

It is unknown why the altercation took place. The customer, named ShaeLynn on Facebook, posted the video and captioned the profanity-laced clip, writing that the employee spit in their food because: “She was having a bad day and didn’t wanna be at work!”

Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The co-owner of the Pita Pit store posted a public apology on Facebook after she claimed she was unable to get in contact with the customer who posted the video, ABC-affiliate KTMF reported.

The co-owner, who only identified herself as Nancy, also confirmed the employee in the video was terminated.

“My name is Nancy. My husband and I have owned Pita Pit Missoula for over 14 years. I have seen your Facebook post and I am mortified that this happened to you and your friends in our establishment. I don’t know what happened before or after this video was taken but please don’t listen to those who speculate. I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us,” she said.

“This is an owner-run store. We work here forty plus hours per week, but we are not in during all hours of operation. This employee’s behavior does not represent who we are as a family or a business. It also does not represent the Missoula community,” she added.

“I wish there was an opportunity for you to come to us before this happened, but you do not know us. ... We are reviewing our policies to see what more we can do. The fact remains that the employee violated policies that are already in place," the co-owner explained.

“If my husband and I could take back what happened, we would. That is not possible. In this moment of shock and heaviness, we want to offer you, your friends, and the Missoula community our sincerest apology,” she exclaimed.

The business’ Facebook page also featured a public apology from the owners to their customers.