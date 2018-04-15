A plane crashed in western Albemarle County near Crozet, Virginia, on Sunday evening, local reports said. At least one person is feared killed, but there is no confirmed information yet on any casualties.

According to the Charlottesville Newsplex, rescue service personnel were responding to the incident that reportedly occurred around 9 p.m. EDT on Saddle Hollow Road near Crozet, a town about 12 miles west of Charlottesville.

It was not known what type of plane was involved in the accident, but firefighters comfirmed it wasn't a commercial aircraft. It was also unclear how many people were aboard the plane. Reports also said the rescue team was finding it difficult to reach the crash site due to the terrain in the hilly area.

The Albemarle County Fire Rescue Division is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

This is a developing story.