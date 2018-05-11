A 65-year-old Georgia woman was pulled from her vehicle by an officer during a routine traffic stop, which has prompted an internal investigation by the police department as to why force was used during the altercation.

The Alpharetta Police Department posted a video on Facebook Thursday including a statement from Public Safety Chief John Robison and footage from the squad car showing the incident, which took place May 4 during a traffic stop at Ga. 400 and Windward Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Rose Campbell was pulled over and issued a ticket for failure to maintain her lane, according to the Alpharetta Police Department. After she refused to open her vehicle door and take the citation, officer Michael Swerdlove can be heard in the video placing the woman under arrest.

Swerdlove then called for backup and several other officers arrived. One of the backup officers can be heard yelling, "you're not in charge, shut up and get the [explicative] out of the car!" as he grabs the elderly woman and forces her hands behind her back.

"I’m going to be honest with you, I felt violated," Campbell told WSBTV, an ABC affiliate in Atlanta. "I felt not only that my space had been violated, but that he was not respecting me."

At this point, five officers were on the scene while Campbell is crying for help and asking to see a supervisor.

Robison said he has requested internal affairs investigation and assured the department would take further action following the inquiry.

Another officer, James Legg, has since been suspended by the Alpharetta Police Department, Robison said.

"We strive to be a transparent department. If we are going to be 100 percent transparent, that means that we also must be willing to share with you any major concerns that arise regarding employee performance and behavior," Robison said in the video address. "There are aspects about this video that simply do not represent our organization."

Meanwhile, Campbell has hired a civil rights attorney and is looking for an apology from the city and the police department. She said she wasn’t sure if she’d pursue legal action.

Photo: Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images)