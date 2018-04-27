A former professional football player was reportedly the victim of police brutality, according to reports. Desmond Marrow shared his story on social media, claiming that Henry County police in Georgia severely injured him while arresting him under questionable circumstances.

Marrow, 30, posted video on Facebook with a lengthy caption detailing his side of the story. The video, tweeted by former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, can be seen below.

This is Des Marrow. This breaks my heart to watch & makes me sick to my stomach. Not because hes been a friend of mine since he was 17, or because We were college teammates, & not because he went on to play PRO. Because if he told this story without video, they'd call him a liar. pic.twitter.com/3YV6AMtPSO — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) April 27, 2018

The video begins as two officers already have Marrow in their grasps. Over the span of about 30 seconds, Marrow goes from walking in handcuffs to appearing to be unconscious on the pavement. The officers pushed him against the back of a truck before seemingly slamming him to the ground.

After that, an officer put his hand around Marrow’s throat, prompting the former football player to shout that he could not breathe. They eventually relented. In the Facebook caption, Marrow said the police arrested him for possessing a weapon, which he insisted was not a gun at all.

“I was arrested for having a Gun that turned out to be my Cell Phone,” Marrow wrote on Facebook. “During the arrest the police knocked my teeth out, slammed me on my head and choked me out until I was unconscious.”

Marrow’s post did not provide a date for the incident, a police report indicated it happened on Dec. 2, 2017. Police said they showed up to respond to a road rage incident involving Marrow and another motorist who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at Marrow’s vehicle. The police report claimed Morrow threatened to shoot the police, citing an unidentified witness.

The Facebook post did not address the amount of time that seemingly passed between the incident and Marrow going public with it. Marrow is running a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to recoup his losses.

Marrow, who is 6-foot-3, played for six seasons at the University of Toledo due to injuries before entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He spent time with the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a brief stint in the Canadian Football League.