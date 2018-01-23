Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress 2018 late next month, but the South Korean company may have already outed the phone’s new camera tech. Samsung recently updated its website to announce its new ISOCELL camera sensors, which may soon make its way inside the S9.

The information on the new ISOCELL camera sensors was first spotted by NDTV. One of the new improvements that Samsung mentioned on its website was the ISOCELL Fast sensor, which is a 3-stack readout sensor. This particular sensor uses PDAF (Phase Detecting Auto Focus) to identify the distance of fast-moving objects.

This simply means that a camera with this sensor will be able to focus a lot faster and more accurately when taking full HD 1080 videos. The company says that it’s even able to do this in low lighting conditions. Interestingly, Samsung also says that this sensor allows cameras to record 480 frames per second videos at 1080p full HD.

Samsung also talked about another sensor called ISOCELL Bright, which is designed specifically for improving taking photos in low-light conditions. This sensor combines four normal-sized pixels into one large pixel, according to Android Authority.

ISOCELL Bright uses Smart WDR which lets a camera capture multiple exposures in with a single shot. The sensor will then combine those different exposures to produce one image. This produces images with greater detail for both bright and dark areas.

Another sensor mentioned by Samsung is the ISOCELL Slim, which is a 0.9um pixel sensor. This is specifically designed for devices that are razor thin and have bezel-less designs. Samsung says that this sensor will let smaller cameras capture high quality images.

The last sensor that Samsung revealed on its website is called ISOCELL Dual. This camera sensor is specifically for devices that have dual-camera setups. This is the most versatile sensor as its supports Optical Zoom, low-light shooting and depth sensing features.

Samsung didn’t mention which of these new camera sensors will be used for the Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy S9+. However, it seems highly likely that the company may use a couple of them for both models of the S9.

A couple of weeks ago, IBTimes reported that the alleged retail box for the Galaxy S9 was leaked online. The packaging revealed that the upcoming handset would feature a variable aperture camera that will support “Super Slow-Mo” video, which sounds like a job for the ISOCELL Fast sensor.

There’s also a longstanding rumor that the Galaxy S9+ will feature a dual-camera setup on its back, while the regular S9 will only have one. If this is true, then the S9+ may have the new ISOCELL Dual camera sensor.

