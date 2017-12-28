The winning numbers for Wednesday's Powerball for the grand prize of $337 million are 3, 9, 16, 56, 60 and the Powerball is 3. The Power Play is 3X.

No one has come forward to claim the grand prize yet, which means that no single individual, who purchased a Powerball ticket, has been able to get all the five numbers needed in a row to score the main lottery.

As a result, following the drawing on Dec. 27, the Powerball jackpot will soar to $384 million, according to Chicago Tribune.

There was only one Match 5 + Power Play winner for $2 million in Georgia. No winners from Match 5, with the prize money of $1 million, have been reported yet.

It is typically seen that the odds of winning the Powerball drawing are only 1 in 292.2 million. The chance of winning a lesser prize is one in 25.

If you are one of the lottery enthusiasts who lucked out on winning a single prize last night, there is still a chance for you to try your luck at Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, offering $306 million prize money, Newsday reported.

In order to claim one’s prize, the winner has to sign his/her name on the winning ticket and take it to an authorized lottery sales agent for validation. The prize has to be claimed within the period of validity and from the state that the ticket was purchased in.

Powerball is played in 44 states, and since each one has its own validity period, here is a list to find out the validity period to claim the prize in your state.

Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot was the 17th largest in the lottery’s history, with the largest being $1.586 billion. Similarly, Mega Millions win would be the eighth largest, with the top prize so far standing at $656 million.

So far there have been five Powerball winners in 2017. California resident Jeff Lindsay claimed the winning Powerball ticket June 10 and received an annuity of $447.8 million.

"We are obviously thrilled with this tremendous stroke of good luck and are still getting our arms around what it means for us," Lindsay said upon winning.

"We are private people and do not want to change who we are or become public figures and ask that people appreciate and respect our privacy," Lindsay's family told Powerball. "In order to help manage what has already been a somewhat overwhelming process, we have engaged a number of financial, legal and other advisors to guide us and help us make the best decisions possible."

"Once things calm down, we plan on working closely with our team of advisors to determine how to properly manage and invest this newfound wealth to ensure that we can support our family and causes that are important to us for many generations to come," they added.

Photo: Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan