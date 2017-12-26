Khloe Kardashian is in the mood to celebrate Christmas as she waits for her bundle of joy.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Instagram and shared a photo of her in a sparkling and shimmering ensemble that she matched with a fur coat and silver heels. In the snap, she holds her baby bump.

"Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBum," she wrote in the caption.

Khloe, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, celebrated the holiday with her family. Aside from the photo, Khloe also showed off her bump in a Snapchat video with sister Kim Kardashian West.

According to E! News, Kim said in the clip, "I know what you guys all really want to see." The person shooting the video focused the camera on Khloe's baby bump and she affectionately rubbed it.

Khloe has been rumored to be pregnant for months. She has been spotted wearing oversized sweaters and has been hiding her midsection every time she steps out. Last week, the reality star confirmed that she has a bun in the oven on Instagram.

Khloe shared a snap of her baby bump with Thompson's hands on it. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Khloe wrote. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing."

Khloe also thanked her boyfriend for treating her like a queen and for making her feel that she is beautiful in all stages of her pregnancy. She also thanked Thompson for "making me a MOMMY!!!"

Khloe's announcement received warm support from her fans and followers. In fact, most of them were very excited as if the news was theirs or was from a dear friend, relative or family member.

"The Kardashians blow my mind bc even if you don't care about them you still kinda care about them. I just told like 11 people that Khloe is pregnant as though it was my personal news to share," one fan wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy ​