The 2017-18 Premier League season came to a close Sunday with champions Manchester City holding off Southampton 1-0 to conclude the season by setting a new record with a century of points. Pep Guardiola's squad were crowned Premier League champions on April 15 after local rivals Manchester United suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United finished a very distant second place with 81. United was followed by Tottenham (77 points) and Liverpool (75 points), with the four clubs headed to Champions League.

Chelsea and Arsenal, two London clubs that were consistent participants in Champions League, will compete in Europa League. They are joined by upstart Burnley, who secured their first berth in a European football competition in 51 years. Everton finished in eighth place.

Swansea City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion were relegated. Cardiff City was promoted to the Premier League.

Not one of the eight pudits on the Premier League's official site predicted all top-four finishers when they made their selections at the start of the season.

Phil Neville, Michael Owen, Owen Hargreaves, Peter Schmeichel, Trevor Sinclair, Matt Holland, Lee Dixon and Robbie Earle all picked City but most underestimated Tottenham. Only Schmeichel picked Spurs to finish in the top four.

None of ESPN's pundits got the order correct, either. Nick Miller came close, picking all four teams, but he had Liverpool in third place and Tottenham in fourth. Michael Cox accurately predicted the top three finishers.

The 2018-19 Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 11.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images