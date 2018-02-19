Monday is celebrated as Presidents Day, a day marked to commemorate the birthdays of the first president George Washington and former President Abraham Lincoln. The event was originally celebrated on Feb. 22, coinciding with the birthday of Washington but the date was later changed to the third Monday of February.

Below are some notable quotes from American presidents to share on Presidents day. The quotes are collected from BrainyQuote and the Huffington Post:

1. “The harder the conflict, the greater the triumph.” — George Washington, first president.

2. “Pride costs us more than hunger, thirst and cold.” — Thomas Jefferson, third president.

3. “The truth is that all men having power ought to be mistrusted.” — James Madison, fourth president.

4. “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” — John Quincy Adams, sixth president.

5. “I hold, that in contemplation of universal law, and of the Constitution, the Union of these States is perpetual. Perpetuity is implied, if not expressed, in the fundamental law of all national governments.” — Abraham Lincoln, 16th president.

6. “Much has been given us, and much will rightfully be expected from us. We have duties to others and duties to ourselves; and we can shirk neither.” — Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president.

Photo: getty Images / Caroline Purser

7. “Accomplishment will prove to be a journey, not a destination.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th president.

8. “Let us resolve to be masters, not the victims, of our history, controlling our own destiny without giving way to blind suspicions and emotions.” — John F. Kennedy, 35th president.

9. “A government big enough to give you everything you want is a government big enough to take from you everything you have.” — Gerald R. Ford, 36th president.

10. “We become not a melting pot but a beautiful mosaic. Different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, different dreams.” — Jimmy Carter, 39th president.

11. "We can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone." — Ronald Reagan, 40th president.

12. “Think about every problem, every challenge, we face. The solution to each starts with education.” — George H. W. Bush, 41st president.

13. “We must teach our children to resolve their conflicts with words, not weapons.” — Bill Clinton, 42nd president.

14. "We will not tire, we will not falter, and we will not fail." — George W. Bush, 44th president.

15. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama, 44th president.