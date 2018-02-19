A long weekend is here and if you are wondering how to spend it, well here’s some help! Presidents Day, which falls on every third Monday of February, is a federal holiday dedicated to the first U.S. president George Washington. This year, Presidents Day falls on Feb. 19.

Since it is a federal holiday, most government offices, banks, and post offices remain closed on this day. However, there's a lot more to it. There are a number of places that are open on this day.

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

For those who are unsure what is open and closed on this day, here’s a list of services that you might be looking for:

Is the post office open?

No, the post office remains closed on this day and will not deliver any mail on Monday. Plan your work accordingly so you do not have to worry about it.

Is the Stock Market open?

Since all the financial markets remain closed on President’s Day, there would be no trading on exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

Do banks remain open?

Most of the banks remain closed on this day, however, there are a few ones like the Toronto Dominion bank or popularly known as the TD bank which remain open.

Although there would be limited access to banks, customers can make use of online banking or ATMs for their daily banking needs on Presidents Day.

Are retail stores/ malls open?

Yes, and most of them even offer good discounts on this day. So, if you are planning on purchasing something, this is the right time. Head to your nearest retail store and treat yourself to some brand new clothes and accessories.

Do schools remain open?

No, schools and colleges remain closed on this day. Also, this is a week-long winter vacation for most schools.

Are liquor shops open?

Liquor shops in most states remain closed on this day. However, those in Massachusetts and Connecticut remain open.

Travel

Airlines remain open on Presidents Day, however, due to a long weekend, airports might get a bit crowded.

Speaking of ground travel, Peter Pan warned that their schedule might change due to a busy weekend.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said it will operate on a weekend schedule for most major federal and state holidays. Visit https://www.mbta.com/holidays for more details.

The Pioneer Valley Transit Agency (PVTA) said it will operate on a reduced service schedule in Springfield, Northampton, and UMass Amherst.

The Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) too will operate on a weekend schedule and the Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA) will be closed on Presidents Day.