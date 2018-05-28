Sasha Pieterse just got married and the wedding ceremony was fairytale come to life.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress tied the knot to longtime boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer on Sunday at Castle Leslie Estate in Glaslough, Ireland, a rep confirmed to E! News the same day.

Official wedding photos haven’t been leaked online, but an insider dished that the bride wore a custom Christian Siriano gown and an XIV Karats necklace for the big day.

The day prior, Pieterse took to Instagram to tease about the wedding to her fans on Instagram. She uploaded a snap from their pre-nuptial shoot in which she and her beau are seen smiling at each other while staring at each other’s eyes. “Tomorrow guys #hushawedding,” the South African-born actress wrote.

Pietrse and Sheaffer got engaged in December 2015, a year after they started dating. They announced their engagement with a black and white photo showing the two of them sharing a warm embrace.“The best day of my life,” the Freeform actress captioned the snap.

Their engagement took place the same day that “Pretty Little Liars” creator I. Marlene King announced that season 7 was the teen drama’s final run on the small screen, according to Us Weekly.

Pieterse opened up about her romantic life while competing on “Dancing With the Stars” in last year. She revealed in an interview with People that Sheaffer helped her during a difficult time in her life when she gained around 70 lbs. due to Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.

“He’s incredible,” she told the magazine in October 2017. “I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens.”

“It really, truly is reciprocated and what we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love. I think it’s incredible that I have all of that in him, and I’m excited to start our life together,” Pieterse added.

After confessing about her condition and her beau’s support, Pieterse admitted that she felt a “big relief” by finally addressing her health to the public. “I’m glad that people know and it really is about awareness … I really want women who have it to figure it out, because it really affects you later in life — it can lead to ovarian cancer, infertility, breast cancer and all kinds of things.”

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris