Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles recently traveled to Yorkshire for an entire day filled with activities.

The couple arrived in the county on Friday morning and headed straight to Blackledge Halifax. The Duchess of Cornwall was photographed wearing a pink Anna Valentine coat, black suede boots, leather gloves, and a saddle bag. Prince Charles, on the other hand, was in a brown trench coat, black suit and pants, and grey long-sleeved polo shirt.

Camilla and Prince Charles took the steam train to Oxenhope, Bradford, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway. The 70-year-old duchess also fulfilled a lifelong dream of writing the final line in a new manuscript of “Wuthering Heights” in Clare Twomey’s project.

“I had better make sure this is my best handwriting. I think that tailed off a bit towards the end, sorry,” she said.

Camilla also went to the Bronte Parsonage Museum and had a tour inside the venue. “I’ve always wanted to visit this place. This really is such a treat. I’ve always been fascinated by the Brontes,” she said.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s sighting came just days after it was revealed that the Prince of Wales was “bereft” when he found out that Camilla got engaged to Andrew Parker Bowles while he was in Antigua.

“Charles did not attend Andrew and Camilla’s wedding four months later, claiming he was duty-bound to attend Independence Day celebrations elsewhere, but he was godfather to their first child, Tom,” said Gill Knappett, the author of “Charles: Prince of Wales.”

In 1995, Andrew and Camilla divorced, but Prince Charles was still married to Princess Diana that time. In 1996, the late princess filed for divorce from the prince. In 1997, Princess Diana died, and in 2005, Prince Charles finally wed Camilla.

Before her death, Princess Diana exposed Prince Charles and Camilla’s relationship to the media.

“My father-in-law said to my husband, ‘if your marriage doesn’t work out, you can always go back to her after five years.’ Which is exactly – I mean, for real I knew that it had happened after five year – I knew something was happening before that but the fifth year I had confirmation,” she said.

Photo: Peter Bryne - WPA Pool/Getty Images