Prince Charles and Camilla will be in Australia for the Commonwealth Games 2018.

For those who want to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, they will touch down in Queensland on Wednesday as part of their royal tour in Oz. Aside from this, the couple is set to make plenty of public appearances, The Courier-Mail reported.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess will visit Brisbane, Gold Coast, Bundaberg and Cairn. Brisbane will welcome the next-in-line to the throne with a 21 gun salute at the Old Government House at QUT tomorrow at 12.50 p.m.

On the same day, the royal couple will take a public walk through the City Botanic Gardens to meet and greet the public. They will then proceed to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Later that day, Prince Charles will represent Queen Elizabeth II at the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games.

For the event, Prince Charles will read a "secret message" that will be removed from a baton that has toured the former British Empire nations that make up the Commonwealth. This is to "uphold Her Majesty's vision and passion for the Commonwealth."

On Thursday, Prince Charles and Camilla will visit the Athletes' Village prior to the presenting the medals at the swimming finals at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre. On Friday, the Duke will travel to Bundaberg to attend a community celebration.

Prince Charles will also visit HMAS Cairns to present an award. He will then attend a function celebration the 90th anniversary of the Royal Flying Doctor Service and visit the Daintree Rainforest. The royal will complete his visit to far north Queensland by watching the Commonwealth Games women's basketball competition.

Although Camilla will accompany the prince, she cuts her trip short. She will not join Prince Charles' other engagements because she's not fond of flying.

"There are no health reasons [for the Duchess pulling out after two days]. She is fit as a flea," the Clarence House spokesman said. "The Duchess does not like flying but I think she sometimes has to embrace that fear and get on with it."

"She is going to the games, which she regards as a very important part of the tour," the spokesman continued. "It's quite a grueling tour, with some fantastic places for the Prince to visit."

