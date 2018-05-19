Prince Charles just saved Meghan Markle’s wedding, according to Richard Kay, a royal expert.

In his article for the Daily Mail, Kay said that Prince Charles wanted to make sure someone will walk Markle down the aisle on May 19 so he volunteered to take on the role.

However, his decision to do so came a bit too last because the Order of Service has already been released. It stated that Thomas Markle Sr. will be the one to walk Markle down the aisle.

Kay also noted that Prince Charles didn’t want to overstep his boundaries so he asked Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, first if she wanted to walk with her daughter at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Harry had already sounded out his father about stepping into Mr. Markle’s shoes. But Charles wanted to be certain that this would receive the blessing of Ms. Ragland. I understand she was gracious in her assent. The prince also wanted to be certain that Ms. Ragland did not wish to stand in for her ex-husband,” Kay wrote.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Markle will walk down the aisle of the chapel by herself. When she reaches the half-point mark, she will be joined by Prince Charles.

Kay said that even if Thomas made it to his daughter’s wedding, Markle would’ve still opted to walk down the aisle by herself first before he would join her.

This is quite different from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her dad in the car on the way to Westminster Abbey. Her dad walked with her from the entrance of the church to the altar.

The royal expert also noted that Prince Charles won’t give Markle away to Prince Harry. Rather, he will simply accompany her as she walks down the aisle on Saturday.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson