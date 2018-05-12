Prince Charles initially wanted to give Prince William and Prince Harry different names, but Princess Diana didn’t approve of it.

In “Diana: Her Story,” it was revealed that it was Princess Diana that chose William and Harry for her two sons. The rest of their names were chosen by the Prince of Wales.

Prince William’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis and Prince Harry’s full name is Henry Charles Albert David.

Initially, Prince Charles wanted her sons to be named Prince Albert and Prince Arthur, respectively, but Princess Diana disliked it because it sounded too old.

“I chose William and Harry, but Charles did the rest. He wanted Albert and Arthur, and I said no. Too old!” Princess Diana said.

In related news, Princess Diana is being linked to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding. Sarah Gristwood, a royal commentator, said that the royal family has come a long way in the way they welcomed Markle into the clan. Princess Diana experienced an entirely different thing.

“The way that Meghan Markle has been welcomed so warmly into the royal family absolutely shows how far the institution and the people of palaces, the people around the royals, have come in the past couple of decades. I think a huge number of lessons were learned from Princess Diana’s life and death,” she told Express.

The royal commentator also noted that Markle’s status as a divorced woman and it is accepted by the royal family is a step in the right direction.

“Certainly it is extraordinary when you think about it. Queen Elizabeth II is only on the throne because her uncle had to give up the throne to marry a divorced woman, Wallace Simpson. Now, here is another divorced, American actress of mixed-race origin being welcomed as a Princess and a Duchess and quite rightly no one sees any reason why she shouldn’t be. It absolutely shows how far the Royals have come and I think it helps set them on a pretty good path for the future,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool