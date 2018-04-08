Prince Charles will be heading to the Northern Territory’s Arnhem Land on Monday, April 9, for an official visit.

The prince will go on the two-day trip without his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles. During his visit, Prince Charles will also fly to Nhulunbuy on the Gove Peninsula in the north-east Arnhem Land, where he will receive a traditional welcome to the country. While there, he will also have the chance to meet traditional owners of the region.

Prince Charles will also go to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Center in the small indigenous community of Yirrkala before flying to Darwin. On the same day, Chief Minister Michael Gunner will host His Royal Highness at a reception in Darwin.

On Tuesday, members of the public may see Prince Charles putting a wreath at Darwin’s Cenotaph at 10 a.m. Also on Tuesday, the prince will visit the defense and emergency recovery facilities and attend Government House during his trip.

Prior to next week’s two-day trip, Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles first went to Australia for an official engagement. But the royal couple also went their separate ways at one point during the official visit.

Photos showed Prince Charles meeting the Irwin family to discuss sea turtle conservation, among many other things. Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin also posed for photos with Prince Charles.

Prince Charles also met a massive crowd during his royal visit to Vanuatu. While there, he attended a community event with the dancers and performers. He also planted a “namale fern” to mark his trip, and he drank the Royal Kava, which is reserved for special occasions.

The 69-year-old Duke of Cornwall also received a special title from Vanuatu. He expressed his gratitude over being called chief afterward.

“I’m truly touched by the generous welcome shown to me today and by the very great honor you have bestowed on me in granting me the chiefly title. Vanuatu, you are number one!” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Mick Tsikas - Pool