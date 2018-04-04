Kerri-Anne Kennerley, an Australian TV personality, recently recounted what it was like meeting Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1988.

At that time, Kennerley was hosting “Good Morning Australia,” and she started her conversation with the Princess of Wales by talking about Leopard tanks.

“We talked about driving Leopard tanks. An obvious topic. Basically, they put everybody in a room and once the doors close, nobody gets in. If you’re late, bad luck. They have royals come in – Diana at one end, Charles at the other. You’re standing there going, ‘What on Earth do we talk about?’ I’d seen some vision of her in Germany some weeks before literally driving Leopard tanks and I had driven a Leopard tank so that was our topic of conversation,” she said.

Kennerley also talked about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles visit to Australia recently. She said that she has been told that Parker-Bowles is actually a very nice and down to earth type of person.

Things have not always been easy for the Duchess of Cornwall, who was slammed by critics several years ago. At that time, Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles had an affair, while the Prince of Wales was still with Princess Diana.

In 1994, Prince Charles admitted on television that he was having an affair with Parker-Bowles, but he insisted that it only happened after his marriage to Princess Diana fell apart.

Parker-Bowles’ son, Tom, told CNN in 2014 that he has learned to take all of the negativities against his mother in stride.

“In the end, it’s just words. People moan about Twitter, people being rude and trolling. Just turn it off. Life goes on,” he said.

The television veteran also said that one of her favorite moments from hosting “Good Morning Australia” was when Queen Elizabeth II closed the Commonwealth Games in 1982.

“It was pretty cool. There’s a lot of history attached to it. I’m really looking forward to it this year because I love the Gold Coast and I just think it’s such a fabulous event,” she said.

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images