Prince Philip, 96, may or may not attend his grandson Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19.

Marlene Koenig, a royal expert, recently told Express that if the Duke of Edinburgh won’t make it to Windsor Castle in time for the wedding, he may watch the ceremony on television instead.

“If Philip is confined to his room, I would expect he would watch the ceremony on TV – and, I would think, after the wedding, Harry would bring his new wife to see his grandfather and perhaps enjoy a piece of elderflower and lemon cake together,” Koenig said.

Last month, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband underwent hip replacement surgery, and he stayed in the hospital for a couple of days. A recent update from the palace revealed that he was still recovering in Windsor, and the Queen stayed with him since leaving the hospital.

But hope for Prince Philip’s timely recovery heightened after it was revealed that the Queen left Windsor to meet Prince Louis for the first time. Her departure from her home convinced royal fans that Prince Philip is doing much better since his surgery.

A source for the palace also revealed that Prince Philip is now able to walk unaided.

“He has amazing willpower. When he sets his mind to something he gets on and does it. He has also been charging across rooms at full speed. He even had to be told to slow down,” the source said.

Last week, Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, said that Prince Philip had been using a stylish cane or stick to help him walk properly post-surgery. But until today, his attendance to the royal wedding has not yet been confirmed.

Months ago, Katie Nicholl, another royal expert, told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry wanted to wed Meghan Markle as soon as possible so that his grandfather could attend the ceremony.

“One of the reasons Prince Harry wanted his wedding to happen quite quickly is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding. He’s incredibly close to his grandfather, and being 96, Harry thought it was a great thing to have the wedding sooner rather than later…” Nicholl said.

