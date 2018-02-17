Prince Harry recently acknowledged the fact that there is a shortage for places that the youth can go to during their break.

During his conversation with Nary Wijeratne, found of the Sport at the Heart charity, the 33-year-old prince said, “There’s a lack of leadership in this country.” His statement was immediately linked to his stand about the government.

“He also said that buildings like this are very important for the kids. Recently there have been sweeping closures of this type of building. If Brent this is the last youth club in the borough. Prince Harry said there are new buildings, but they are always under lock and key. Groups don’t have access to them,” Wijeratne said.

However, a spokesman for the Kensington Palace recently clarified that Prince Harry’s statement was not directed to the government.

“These remarks were made in the context of community projects rather than central government. He had a very enjoyable visit,” the statement read.

Jane Ashworth, the chief executive of Street Games, the charity that runs Fit and Fed, said, “It is important that young people have good holidays. If both parents are working, there is a risk that you end up in front of your X-box. And there is a lot of money around, it is pretty difficult to have your steady meals which you would have when you are not in school.”

Other than the recent controversy that he is involved in, Prince Harry is also busy with wedding preparations. He and Meghan Markle are scheduled to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

There are rumors suggesting that Elton John and Ed Sheeran will both attend the couple’s wedding. Sheeran was reportedly asked by Prince Harry to perform at his reception, while John is a good friend of Prince Harry’s mom, Princess Diana, and he also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Photo: Getty Images/Henry Browne