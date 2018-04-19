Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sexual relationship is being described as “amazing” by Linda Joyce, an astrologer and life coach.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Joyce said that Markle’s sun falls into Harry 8th house of sex and transformation. This means that the “Suits” alum will continue to transform her fiancé’s life in a number of different ways.

Other than the couple’s sex life, Joyce said that Prince Harry and Markle are also perfect for a public life because they are a Virgo and a Leo, respectively. As such, they are very good at presenting their strengths to the world and hiding their weaknesses.

Before meeting each other two years ago, Joyce said that Markle and Prince Harry both needed to find their individual selves first. The expert said that the two were both ready when they met each other, and this paved the way for their relationship to progress.

Earlier this month, Suzie Kerr Wright, a psychic medium and astrologer, also talked about the royal couple’s compatibility.

“Their sun signs fall one after the other so they’re not necessarily a good or bad match. However, I haven’t seen such beautiful synastry – love and relationship astrology – in a long time,” she said.

Astrologer Jennifer Racioppi also told Good Housekeeping, “As a Leo, Meghan’s a natural leader who holds incredible social grace and emotional intelligence. She’s socially aware, relationship oriented, operates out of a sense of justice, which will help her navigate the nuances of royal life. Prince Harry, being a Virgo, is precise with his choices. He also has a Taurus moon, indicating that when he makes a choice he’s fully committed.”

Meanwhile, Joyce also said that Markle and Prince Harry communicate well with each other. Markle’s Venus (or planet of love) is in Virgo, and this is in conjunction with Prince Harry’s Sun sign.

“That’s an immediate connection, a love connection, a feeling of being understood,” said Joyce.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 and Wright said Uranus will enter Taurus on May 15 after seven years in Aries. This suggests that the royal couple will spend the next seven years creating innovative solutions to their problems.

Photo: Getty Images/BEN STANSALL/AFP