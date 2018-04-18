Prince Harry is the most attractive royal thanks to his perfect facial symmetry, according to an analysis.

Based on a scientific research pioneered by the ancient Greek, the facial features of Meghan Markle's fiancé is 81.4 percent "accurate." Due to this, the groom-to-be has been deemed more attractive than his older brother, Prince William, who scored 80.9 percent on the same scale.

"Which of Princess Diana's sons is the most handsome has been a subject of debate for a number of years," said Dr. Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetics & Plastic Surgery in London. "Now science has provided the answer - Prince Harry is a very narrow winner in a close contest which reveals that both men are incredibly handsome."

"Prince Harry has striking facial symmetry and gets closer than all the other royal men to having what the ancient Greeks considered the perfect face," De Silva explained. "Harry scored particularly highly for the shape of his chin, the near-perfect length of his face, the gap between his nose and lips and his eye spacing."

According to the expert, Prince William got a very high score too. The Duke of Cambridge "stands out for having easily the highest score for his nose and for his eye position."

Prince Harry and Markle seem to be perfect for each other as the latter was also named the most attractive female royal. The "Suits" star scored 87.4 percent on the same test, while Kate Middleton lagged behind with 86.8 percent.

"Meghan has an almost perfectly shaped nose with a 98.5 per cent score, her eye position is exactly right and she has a gorgeous V-shaped or heart-shaped chin which is the shape women most covet," De Silva said about the future royal.

"Kate stands out stands out for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips and very strong eye spacing. She was marked down for having a weaker chin and jawline than Meghan. She is a striking woman and her scores mark her out as one of the most beautiful women in the world," De Silva said about the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The couple will have a carriage procession after the wedding ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson