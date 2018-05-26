Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the most influence among the members of the royal family, says historian David Starkey.

In the book “Harry: Conversations With the Prince,” author Angela Levin quoted Starkey as saying that Prince Harry and Markle’s recent wedding is “driving a steamroller through royal convention.” And while this is happening, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are losing their influence on the royal family and the United Kingdom.

“It’s clear that Meghan, possibly unknowingly, and Harry, who knows but doesn’t worry about it, are driving a steamroller through royal convention. It could be something that the rebel prince has longed to do for years, and it’s proving a boost to their popularity. David Starkey believed there will be no going back,” she wrote (via Express).

Levin also quoted Starkey, who said, “She is the new kid on the royal block, she will do things her way, and I don’t think there will be much attempt to stop her. I believe that Buckingham Palace is losing influence. William and Harry are now adults running their own lives and most human beings don’t defer to their grandparents.”

Other than this, the author of the “Harry: Conversations With the Prince” also noted that Markle’s arrival into the royal family was very timely. She is also the first biracial woman who has been welcomed to Prince Harry’s clan with open arms.

“Her background makes her a good representative for modern Britain and its young people,” Levin wrote.

Meanwhile, Levin and Starkey are not the only two people who are impressed with what Markle has done and what more she will do for the royal family.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express that Markle will also harness the platform of the royal family to effectively deliver activism.

“Meghan knows that there is no more effective a platform for her humanitarian activism than by being a member of the world’s most high profile royal family. Her influence will be phenomenal as she will choose certain causes to promote as Harry has…” he said.

