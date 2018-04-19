Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both passionate about LGBTQ issues, and they reaffirmed their commitment to the matter at the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

On Wednesday, Markle had the opportunity to talk to Jacob Thomas, an Australian native who won a Queen’s Young Leaders award for helping to reduce the suicide rate within the LGBTQ community in Australia. While speaking with People, Thomas shared some details about his conversation with Prince Harry’s fiancée.

“Miss Markle said, and these were her exact words, ‘This is a basic human rights issue, not one about sexuality,’” he said.

Prince Harry also told Thomas that he is quite pleased with the progress that has been made within the LGBTQ community in the past decade.

“Prince Harry said that what was so amazing was that 10 or so years ago, we wouldn’t have been having this conversation and how incredible it was that we now were,” Thomas shared.

Markle and Prince Harry also vowed to prioritize their work with the LGBTQ community after their May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Jonah Chinga, an LGBTQ activist from Kenya, confirmed the news to the same publication.

Meanwhile, the royal couple’s meeting on Wednesday gave them the opportunity to praise the young members of the Commonwealth.

“You’re so energized. You’ve got this umbrella to hold you together. It’s incredible. So stay in touch, maximize it,” Markle told the crowd (via People).

Prior to the gathering, Prince Harry gave an inspiring speech on Monday about his and Markle’s partnership with the Commonwealth.

“The complicated challenges we face – climate change, inequality, conflict – they do not discourage you. Rather, they inspire you to preserve and effect change. I am incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she is too hugely excited to take part in,” Prince Harry said.

