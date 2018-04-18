Meghan Markle is confirmed to wear two dresses at her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent, recently told Vanity Fair (via The Cut) that one of Markle’s dresses will be a traditional bridal gown that she will use at the wedding ceremony. Her second dress will be more glamorous and sophisticated, and she will wear it during her evening reception.

Kate Middleton also had two dresses during her wedding to Prince William in 2011. During the actual ceremony, Middleton wore a bridal gown designed by Alexander McQueen. While at the evening reception, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a fancier dress by the same designer.

“The plan is for her to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away with something glamorous and less restrictive. Meghan can’t wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry. The wedding dress itself will be traditional and elegant. There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy,” Nicholl said.

Some of the designers being linked to Markle’s wedding dress are Burberry, Erdem, Alexander McQueen, Ralph & Russo, and Stewart Parvin. But by the looks of it, Kensington Palace will not reveal Markle’s chosen designer until May 19.

But Christopher Bailey, the outgoing creative director of Burberry, is the one that is being rumored to design Markle’s dress.

Henry Holland, a fellow designer, said that Bailey may indeed create Markle’s dress, and he may use this as his final bow out of Burberry.

“I think it would be a nice thing for him to do, she’s worn them for a long time. Christopher’s a lovely, lovely guy and I think a Burberry wedding dress would be pretty spot on,” Holland said.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, said that Prince Harry himself doesn’t want to know who will be designing his fiancée’s dress.

“He’s being very traditional and wants it to be a complete surprise on the day,” English’s friends told her.

Photo: Getty Images/BEN STANSALL/AFP