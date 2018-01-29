Prince Harry has reportedly taken his fiancée, Meghan Markle, to his mom, Princess Diana’s grave in Althorp.

Prior to announcing their engagement, Prince Harry made sure that Markle will have the chance to speak to his late mother. A source also claimed that Prince Harry and Markle will once again head to Althorp to pay their respects to Princess Diana before their May 19 wedding.

“Harry wanted to take Meghan to see and speak to her… it was very personal for Harry. I think he quietly asked his mom for her blessing to marry Meghan, too,” the source said.

Prince Harry and Prince William also visited the Althrop estate in July to commemorate their mom’s 20th death anniversary. The Princess died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

In 2011, Prince William also took Kate Middleton to his mom’s grave days before their April wedding. The prince and Middleton walked hand in hand on their way to Princess Diana’s site. However, a royal source refused to confirm whether or not the couple really visited Princess Diana’s grave at that time.

“Diana is still a huge part of her boys’ everyday life and always will be. It is very important for Kate to share and understand William’s love and grief for his mom. It is tragic that she won’t be there to see the wedding, and that she never got to meet his bride. But even though Kate never met Diana she knows what an incredible woman she was and it is very important to her she can share and understand William’s love and grief for his mom,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will be tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Multiple sources recently reported that the former actress will break a royal tradition at her nuptials. Markle also plans to give a speech during her special day with Prince Harry.

“She wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them. Harry thinks it’s a great idea,” a source told The Times.

Photo: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images