President Donald Trump just broke his silence regarding the speculations surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan (via Sky News), Trump was asked whether or not he already received an invitation from the couple. “Not that I know of,” he said. Morgan asked the president if he wants to attend the royal wedding, but he did not directly answer “yes” or “no.”

“I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple,” he said.

Morgan informed Trump that Markle once called him “divisive.” The former “Suits” star also dubbed the president as a “misogynist.” Trump appeared to be a good sport and simply said, “Well, I still hope they’re happy.”

In 2016, Markle expressed her dislike of Trump and showed support for Hilllary Clinton. Prince Harry’s fiancée also said that if Trump will become president, she will leave the United States. Over a year later, that’s exactly what Markle did, but because she and Prince Harry will soon tie the knot.

After announcing their engagement, multiple publications wondered if Markle and Prince Harry will invite Trump to their wedding. It has been a common practice among royals to invite the presidents or leaders of other countries to their wedding. However, it seems that Trump will be an exception to the rule.

But if Markle and Prince Harry won’t invite him, it’s possible that they won’t also invite former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, to their nuptials.

Anything may still happen because Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is still over three months away. America Today reported that Queen Elizabeth II removed the Obamas from her grandson’s wedding guest list, but it was later on revealed that the story is false.

A source also told The Sun that Prince Harry has always wanted the Obamas to be at his wedding since he is good friends with them. However, he is also careful about “pissing” Trump off.

