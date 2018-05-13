Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen Bishop Michael Bruce Curry to give the address at their royal wedding on May 19.

Following the announcement, Bishop Curry released a statement to People and said, “The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today.”

Bishop Curry will travel to Windsor to be with the royal couple on their special day. His credentials include his post as the president and chief executive officer of the domestic and foreign missionary society, as well as 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal church. He is also the chair of the executive council of the Episcopal church.

He also penned a book called “Crazy Christians: A Call to Follow Jesus.” The novel was inspired by his acclaimed 2012 General Convention address about why the world needs “crazy Christians.”

“What the church needs, what this world needs, are some Christians who are as crazy as the Lord. Crazy enough to love like Jesus, to give like Jesus, to forgive like Jesus, to do justice, love mercy, walk humbly with God – like Jesus. Crazy enough to dare to change the world,” he said at that time.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. After their hour-long ceremony, the royal couple will go on a carriage procession in and around Windsor, and this should last for approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

After the procession, Prince Harry and Markle will head to St. George’s Hall for their lunch reception. It will be attended by 600 guests and will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Following the lunch reception, Markle and Prince Harry will meet their 200 closest family and friends for a dinner reception at the Frogmore House. The second gathering will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Photo: Getty Images/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP