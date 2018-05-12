Meghan Markle may or may not wear a veil on her wedding day to Prince Harry on May 19.

Kelly Lynch, the managing editor of Daily Break recently noted that Princess Diana and Kate Middleton both wore a veil during their respective weddings.

“I’ll never forget watching Kate’s dad, Michael, lift his daughter’s veil at the altar before giving her hand to Prince William. I think the veil adds to the tradition, fantasy, and pageantry surrounding a big wedding, especially a royal one,” she told Express.

However, the royal expert said that there is no specific rule when it comes to wearing a veil at a wedding.

“In all my research on royalty, I’ve never come across anything that dictates what a royal bride should wear on her wedding day. I believe it’s more tradition than anything else that a bride – royal or not – wear a veil,” she said.

Meanwhile, Markle’s wedding dress designer has not been named yet, but there are rumors suggesting that the “Horrible Bosses” star will wear a Ralph & Russo creation. Bookies Ladbrokes revealed that there is a 1/3 odd that Markle will wear two dresses from the designer.

Claudia Ponte, the costume designer for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” also came up with her own sketch of what she thinks the former actress will wear to her wedding. Her design was based on the clothes that Markle has been spotted wearing during public engagements.

“I don’t think she will go for a traditional white dress… It is also Meghan’s second marriage. She is a biracial American marrying into the British monarchy so I think Meghan’s dress should symbolize diversity and not just be a super-traditional British gown. I think she will strive to mix British with American influence on the day. Her style is classic but modern and I think she will apply that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: Getty Images/TOBY MELVILLE/AFP