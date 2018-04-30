Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested their wedding guests to donate to their chosen charities instead of giving them gifts.

But Tasneem Shafiq, a gift list manager for John Lewis, predicted that some visitors will still give the royal couple presents. Shafiq analyzed the thousands of gift lists that were created when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 and said that there are significant trends in the couples’ decision.

In 2011, Prince William and Middleton received more traditional gifts such as lines, pillowcases, and other items that may be used for the home. But this year, there are predictions suggesting Prince Harry and Markle will receive more technology-driven items.

“Since 2011, the nation’s obsession with great food and cooking has continued to rise and as a result, when choosing homeware products, couples are opting for barista-style coffee machines, gourmet steamers, pasta making machines, and non-fat frying pans. In 2011, they were more likely to ask for microwaves, woks, and slow cookers. Not only have cooking choices changed but also how we eat. In 2011, more plates were given as gifts than any other product but now the most-bought gift is a bowl,” he told Express.

Earlier this month, the Kensington Palace named all of Prince Harry and Markle’s chosen charities. Those that made it to their list are CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK, according to People.

Meanwhile, there has also been a major change when it comes to what guests wear at weddings. Jumpsuits and fascinators have become more popular this year. It is possible that some wedding attendees and members of the royal family will be photographed wearing them next month.

Lucy Knight, a personal stylist for John Lewis, said, “Royal Ascot has put the seal of approval on jumpsuits as acceptable formalwear and we expect to see lots of wedding guests and even brides wearing fashionable jumpsuits this summer.”

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKayx