Meghan Markle’s good friend, Serena Williams, recently gave her some wedding advice ahead of her nuptials to Prince Harry.

During a recent interview on “Good Morning America,” the professional athlete said (via Harper’s Bazaar), “I just think it’s so important to enjoy the moment. And eat the cake – I didn’t get to eat mine at the wedding. We were just having so much fun!”

In March, the Kensington Palace announced that Markle and Prince Harry have chosen Claire Ptak to design their wedding cake. The royal couple will have a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring. The pastry will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Meanwhile, Williams also expressed how happy she is for Markle now that she will be marrying into the royal family.

“She’s such a great girl and she is incredibly nice and I couldn’t be happier for her,” she said.

Markle and Williams met at a charity football game in 2014, and they have stayed friends ever since. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Williams has been invited to the royal wedding. But when asked if she will be there, the tennis player said, “I don’t know. I think it’s during one of the tournaments. I’ll see if I can make it.”

Williams is not the only celebrity who has spoken positively about Markle. Priyanka Chopra, who was previously rumored as Markle’s bridesmaid, gushed over the “Suits” alum. The “Quantico” star penned a lengthy tribute to Markle as part of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

“This ever-smiling, strong, free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people,” Chopra wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano for DirecTV